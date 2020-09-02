Three-vehicle Interstate 85 crash claims life of 51-year-old

A 51-year-old is dead following a Tuesday afternoon three-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Opelika.

Opelika police and fire responded to a call regarding a traffic crash on Interstate 85 northbound near the Gateway Drive overpass at about 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Officers discovered that three cars were involved in the crash when they arrived. The driver of one of the cars had no signs of life on the scene and was pronounced dead. Occupants of the other vehicles went to East Alabama Medical Center to receive treatment for minor injuries, per police.

The identity of the 51-year-old victim is not being released until the Lee County Coroner contacts their next of kin.

The crash is under investigation by members of the Opelika Police Department Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

Police ask anyone with information on this crash to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

