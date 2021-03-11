Three-vehicle crash causes delays on I-85 North near Auburn

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 North near Auburn can expect to experience some delays Thursday evening.
A three-vehicle crash occurred at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday causing the roadway to be blocked. The crash occurred on I-85 North near the 48-mile marker, about six miles west of Auburn, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.
The northbound inside lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as a result.
The crash is under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.
