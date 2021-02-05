 Skip to main content
Thursday vehicle crash claims life of Salem man
Thursday vehicle crash claims life of Salem man

A Salem man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle on Thursday night near Smiths Station.

William A. Kent, 61, was killed when the 2002 Subaru Forrester he was driving collided with a 2006 Ford Mustang at about 5 p.m. Thursday on Lee Road 240 near Lee Road 241, police said.

Kent was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mustang was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The crash occurred about one and a half miles west of Smiths Station. The crash remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

