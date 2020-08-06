Tractor-trailer versus car accident claims life of Hatchechubbee man

A Hatchechubbee man is dead following a Thursday morning accident near Hurstboro involving a tractor-trailer.
John B. Hyder, 82, was killed when the 2017 Hyundai Tucson he was driving was struck by a 2015 Kenworth truck at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.
The crash occurred on Alabama 26 near St. Luke Road, which is about 7 miles east of Hurtsboro, ALEA added.
The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.
