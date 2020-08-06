You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tractor-trailer versus car accident claims life of Hatchechubbee man
0 comments

Tractor-trailer versus car accident claims life of Hatchechubbee man

Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

A Hatchechubbee man is dead following a Thursday morning accident near Hurstboro involving a tractor-trailer.

John B. Hyder, 82, was killed when the 2017 Hyundai Tucson he was driving was struck by a 2015 Kenworth truck at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.

The crash occurred on Alabama 26 near St. Luke Road, which is about 7 miles east of Hurtsboro, ALEA added.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News