Traffic Alert Update: All lanes of I-85 open after multiple Thursday morning crashes

Updated: Thursday, March 25, at 10 a.m.

All lanes of Interstate 85 South are now open, Opelika police said.

Updated: Thursday, March 25, at 7:34 p.m.

Opelika police are asking motorists to avoid Interstate 85 South between exists 62 and 58.

Police are working on additional vehicle crashes and all lanes will be closed starting near Exit 62.

Opelika police will provide updates when all lanes are open.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 South near Auburn can expect some delays due to a multiple vehicle cash.

ALGO Traffic reports the crash occurred on I-85 South at mile marker 57.5 before the Bent Creek Road exit. The agency reported the crash at 6:53 a.m. Thursday.

Opelika police say crews are working on the crash and there are minor injuries.

"An 18 wheeler is caught in the cables and crews will be working with ALDOT to free the truck," Opelika police said.

All lanes are expected to be closed while crews work on clearing the crash.