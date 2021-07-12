Traffic stop by Auburn Police leads to car chase; more people these days are refusing to pull over, sheriff says

Officers with the Auburn Police Division took a man into custody Monday after a car chase with sheriff’s office deputies began near Beauregard and led to the Moore’s Mill area of Auburn, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.

“A couple of our deputies initiated a pursuit after a vehicle failed to stop after a traffic violation of reckless driving and speeding was observed,” Jones said. “The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.”

The chase began around Lee Road 146 and Lee Road 112 around noon, and the driver and juvenile passenger exited the car near the Bent Brooke neighborhood and fled on foot, Jones said.

With the assistance of a K-9 unit from the sheriff’s office, APD police officers were soon able to apprehend Rickey Rayshon Binder, 22, of Opelika, who had an outstanding probation violation order, Jones said, and the juvenile was located by officers later Monday afternoon safe at a relative’s home.

Binder is facing an attempting to elude charge as well as a reckless endangerment charge from the sheriff’s office and is currently being held in the Lee County Jail, according to Jones. Jones added that more charges from APD may be coming.

“It’s unfortunate. We’re seeing an increase in the number of incidents where persons that are being stopped with traffic violations choose to attempt to flee,” Jones said. “Our concern is that it puts the public and them in danger and their safety at risk. All of that can be avoided by simply pulling over and complying with the circumstances.”

