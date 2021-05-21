 Skip to main content
Transient man facing first-degree arson after attempted Auburn fire
Jeremy-Matthews-Mugshot.jpeg

Jeremy Keith Matthews

 Auburn Police Division

A transient man is facing a first-degree arson charge after police investigated an attempt to set a residence on fire on May 16.

Jeremy Keith Matthews, 37, was arrested and charged with arson after he was developed as a suspect in connection to an attempt to set a residence in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12 on fire, police with the Auburn Police Division said.

No injuries were sustained, and police arrested Matthews on Thursday and took him to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond, according to police.

