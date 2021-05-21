Transient man facing first-degree arson after attempted Auburn fire

A transient man is facing a first-degree arson charge after police investigated an attempt to set a residence on fire on May 16.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Jeremy Keith Matthews, 37, was arrested and charged with arson after he was developed as a suspect in connection to an attempt to set a residence in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12 on fire, police with the Auburn Police Division said.
No injuries were sustained, and police arrested Matthews on Thursday and took him to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond, according to police.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alex Hosey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today