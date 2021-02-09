Trial begins for 2017 Opelika murder suspect previously charge with murder as a teen

More than three years after an Opelika man was killed, the trial of the suspect, who has been charged with murder before, began on Tuesday.

Vantavious Quintez Hughley, 24, of Opelika was charged with murder for the second time after Shaqueille O. Jones, 23, was shot to death on July 11, 2017, when police say the two argued over a gun in the North Antioch Circle neighborhood of Opelika.

Former Opelika Police Officer Dezman Colquitt testified Tuesday that he was the first to arrive on the scene after a woman in the neighborhood flagged him down while he was on patrol.

Colquitt’s body camera footage, which was entered into evidence for the case, showed Jones lying in the parking lot the afternoon of the incident unresponsive after having been shot. Hughley was nowhere to be seen.

Hughley fled the scene where Jones body lay, and police arrested him 15 days later and charged him with murder, according to court documents.

Both Hughley and Jones had guns in the parking lot in North Antioch the day Jones was killed, and Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas said Hughley tried to take Jones’ gun before things became violent.