Trial begins for Auburn man charged with aggravated child abuse after 2-year-old girl hospitalized

An Auburn man is on trial for aggravated child abuse after prosecutors said he beat, bit and burned his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in 2019.

Fredricus Rydell Johnson, 27, was arrested by officers with the Auburn Police Division and charged with aggravated child abuse in January 2019.

During opening statements, Lee County Assistant District Attorney Madison Grantham told the jury evidence would show the defendant said, “[The victim’s] crying is getting worse. I can’t stand too much more of that,” days before the 2-year-old daughter of Johnson’s then-girlfriend was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in critical condition.

“That’s what the evidence will show the defendant said mere days before [the victim] showed up at the Piedmont Medical Center in the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2019, badly beaten, bruised, bitten and burned,” Grantham said. “This defendant had the motive to cruelly beat, torture and abuse [the victim] because she was crying and because it was getting on his nerves.”

Grantham said the victim’s mother, Crystal Blanding, initially told police while at Piedmont Hospital with Johnson that she had dropped her daughter off with a friend the day prior and then, when she got her daughter back, she took her to the hospital.

