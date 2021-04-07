Trial begins for man charged with murder after 2018 fatal Opelika trailer park shooting where man was shot ‘again and again and again’

An Auburn man is on trial for murder after prosecutors say he took part in shooting a victim “again and again and again” until he was dead in an Opelika trailer park in 2018.
Marquerious Canada, 30, is on trial for murder intentional after Antonio Drisker, 36, was shot to death in the Windsor Mobile Home Park in Opelika outside of a friend’s home in July 2018. Two other men are also charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
Lee County Assistant District Attorney Cathey Berardi said the shooting happened after Teddy North, 32, his brother Jerrell North, 31, and Canada attacked Drisker.
“It was the defendant, Marquerious Canada, Teddy and Jerrell. Three on one,” Berardi said. “When I say attack, I mean they were starting to hit him, and at some point Marquerious Canada pulled out a gun and hit Antonio with it.”
Berardi said Drisker tried to get away but was shot by Canada and fell before the three defendants chased him down.
“That’s when this defendant right here fires the gun again and again and again, shooting Antonio over and over and over,” Berardi said.
Berardi said Drisker, after being shot, ran to his friends’ home in the trailer park before collapsing dead on their kitchen floor, after which the three defendants jumped into their friend’s car and drove away.
“The defendant is charged with murder,” Berardi said. “I believe at the end of the case, once you’ve heard all of the evidence and testimony, that you'll come to only one conclusion, and that is that Marquerious Canada is guilty as charged. He did it.”
Canada’s defense attorney Andrew Stanley told the jury the presumption of innocence was also evidence in the case and that his client was innocent.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I think, at the end of the day once you hear all of the evidence, that you will clearly understand that [Canada] didn’t have anything to do with this murder at all,” Stanley said. “At the end of the day when all is said and done, I believe you’ll find him not guilty.”