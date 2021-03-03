Trial date set for suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes charged with 7 felony counts

The trial date for the case of suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes was set during an arraignment Wednesday.

Circuit Judge Pamela Baschab scheduled Hughes’ trial for June 2021 after the virtual arraignment Wednesday. Hughes pled not guilty to all seven felony charges leveled against him in the county, court documents show.

Hughes was indicted on all seven charges by a Special Lee County Grand Jury Nov. 6, 2020. He turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Nov. 8, 2020, on the multiple felony charges, which include five counts of using a position for personal gain, one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of first-degree perjury.

Hughes’ ethics charges are in reference to him using his office for personal gain, including paying private attorneys with public funds to settle a matter that benefited himself and his wife. The charges are also in connection to Hughes’ illegal hiring of his three children to work for the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office said.

Hughes is also charged with conspiring to steal a pickup truck from a Chambers County business by allegedly using a Lee County search warrant to force the business to release the pickup truck, according to the Attorney General’s Office.