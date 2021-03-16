Trial for Opelika teen charged in 2018 fatal downtown Auburn shooting begins

Footage from a body camera worn by Lt. Gregory Johnson with the Auburn Police Division that night showed the responding officer looking over the body of an unresponsive young man wearing an orange Auburn shirt while an unidentified man yelled out “That’s my brother, man, they killed my brother,” while other shouts rang out through the street asking people to call 911.

“A young, 20-year-old man lost his life,” Cooper said during her opening statement. “This is about a loss of life. This is about a brother losing his friend, a mother losing her son because Jarvis Nichols made a choice because he brought that gun, he fired that gun, he kept firing that gun and he killed Evan.”

Defense Attorney Harold Morris urged the jury to be fair and impartial while listening to the evidence of the case before making a judgement at the end of the trial, and that Nichols was presumed to be innocent until the jury determined otherwise.

“Murder’s a strong charge—as bad as it gets,” Morris said. “Know that with every element of murder, the state has to prove each and every one of them. Not just one out of three or two out of three, but all of them. … Just wait until the end of this case, wait until we’ve heard every single thing before you make up your minds.”

