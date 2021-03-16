Trial for Opelika teen charged in 2018 fatal downtown Auburn shooting begins

A 20-year-old man from Tuskegee was killed in 2018 after prosecutors say he was shot "again, and again, and again," near the McDonald's on West Magnolia Avenue in downtown Auburn by a then-teen from Opelika.
The trial of Jarvis Nichols, 20, of Opelika, began Tuesday in Judge Christopher Hughes' courtroom. Nichols is charged with murder-intentional in connection to a shooting on Sept. 9, 2018, that left Evan Mikale Wilson, of Tuskegee, dead. An Auburn University student and three Opelika teenagers were injured in the same incident.
Assistant District Attorney Kacey Cooper said the incident began after Wilson and a group of his friends left Skybar in the early hours of Sept. 9, 2018, after the Auburn football game, when Nichols saw and recognized Wilson.
“They made contact with Evan. Words were exchanged, and Jarvis pulls a gun out and points it at Evan’s head,” Cooper said in court. “Evan doesn’t want any part of this. He puts his phone in his pocket and walks away, but that’s not good enough for Jarvis. He takes aim and he shoots Evan. Evan’s hit, he’s injured, he’s bleeding and he’s trying to get away. … As Evan tries to get away, he falls down a retaining wall in the Lambda Chi courtyard. It’s not enough for Jarvis. He follows him, jumps over that wall, sees that Evan is beside him, pulls his gun up and shoots again, and again, and again.”
Footage from a body camera worn by Lt. Gregory Johnson with the Auburn Police Division that night showed the responding officer looking over the body of an unresponsive young man wearing an orange Auburn shirt while an unidentified man yelled out “That’s my brother, man, they killed my brother,” while other shouts rang out through the street asking people to call 911.
“A young, 20-year-old man lost his life,” Cooper said during her opening statement. “This is about a loss of life. This is about a brother losing his friend, a mother losing her son because Jarvis Nichols made a choice because he brought that gun, he fired that gun, he kept firing that gun and he killed Evan.”
Defense Attorney Harold Morris urged the jury to be fair and impartial while listening to the evidence of the case before making a judgement at the end of the trial, and that Nichols was presumed to be innocent until the jury determined otherwise.
“Murder’s a strong charge—as bad as it gets,” Morris said. “Know that with every element of murder, the state has to prove each and every one of them. Not just one out of three or two out of three, but all of them. … Just wait until the end of this case, wait until we’ve heard every single thing before you make up your minds.”
Johnson was the first witness called to the stand, and said he was on patrol the night of the incident and was first called to the McDonald’s on West Magnolia Avenue to respond to a call of disorderly people at the restaurant.
“There was a large crowd of people arguing, trying to start fights and what-not,” Johnson testified. “While we were there clearing out the crowd, we heard gunshots close by.”
Johnson testified he then saw people running east-bound on Magnolia Avenue and saw a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg lying on the ground in front of Zoe’s Kitchen, and then heard there was someone else injured down the street and moved on the other victim at the Lambda Chi fraternity house.
“The first victim I saw was a male being attended to by some fraternity members on the front steps that had a gunshot wound to the lower extremities as well,” Johnson said. “Then I heard even more people screaming and hollering for 911, that there was another victim in the courtyard area of the fraternity house. … I ran that way and found another male unresponsive.”
Background
At a preliminary hearing in November 2018, Auburn Police Division Detective Gavin Compton testified, stating that officers responding to the incident recounted that rounds were flying by and hitting the brick where they were taking cover.
Compton also testified that the deceased victim's body was found in the plant-bed area on West Magnolia Avenue near a fraternity house and had four apparent gunshot wounds, according to previous reports.
Nichols was developed as a suspect and was arrested later on Sept. 9, 2018, at an Auburn residence. Compton testified that Nichols gave a statement to police admitting to the shooting.
Compton added during testimony that Nichols told police the shooting was because he thought he was about to be robbed, previous reports state.
Sara Palczewski contributed to this report.