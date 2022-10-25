 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuskegee man arrested after police said they recovered two stolen firearms

Marcus Savon Wilson

 Contributed by the Auburn Police Department

On Saturday, Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man after police said they recovered two stolen firearms.

Marcus Savon Wilson, 41, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with two counts of receiving stolen property second degree.

Police said the APD received a call from a victim who reported that a suspect made threats while armed with a handgun near the 400 block of Webster Road.

The suspect was identified as Wilson. Police made contact, and during the investigation, recovered two firearms that were confirmed to be stolen through other police jurisdictions, according to the police report.

Wilson was arrested, charged and transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $6,000 bond.

