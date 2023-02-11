A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26.

According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb. 6 Christopher Dewayne Rogers, 44, of Tuskegee, was arrested by APD with assistance from the Tuskegee Police Department.

On Jan. 26, Auburn police officers met with a victim who reported that a suspect made unlawful entry into a vehicle and stole property near the 1700 block of South College Street.

“The Tuskegee Police Department located a suspect, identified as Christopher Dewayne Rogers, in Macon County, the same day the incident occurred. Rogers was in possession of stolen property which was recovered by police,” the APD press release said.

“Auburn Police were notified and initiated further investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, arrest warrants associated with the auto burglary and theft were obtained for Rogers,” the press release also said.

Rogers was arrested on Feb. 6 and transported to the Lee County to be held on a $4,000 bond.