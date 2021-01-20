 Skip to main content
Tuskegee man dies in Highway 80 crash
Tuskegee man dies in Highway 80 crash

A Tuskegee man died as a result of a two-vehicle car crash on U.S. 80 Tuesday evening, law enforcement said.

Edwin D. Moss, 32, died after the 2003 Hyundai Sonata he was a passenger in collided with a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Darian K. Locure, 47, of Tuskegee at about 5:38 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 80 and North Lake Street about a half mile east of Tuskegee, law enforcement said.

Law enforcement pronounced Moss dead at the scene, while Locure was taken to a hospital for treatment, law enforcement said.

Antonio M. Daniel, 38, of Tuskegee, was the driver of the Hyundai and was not injured in the crash, law enforcement said.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident, law enforcement said.

