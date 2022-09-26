Two 19-year-olds shot in Opelika on Saturday morning, police say

Two 19-year-old victims were transported to East Alabama Medical Center on Saturday with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Opelika Police Department.

At about 11:43 a.m., Opelika police responded to calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway, according to the release, and they found the teens at EAMC.

This incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.