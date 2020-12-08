Two arrested, charged in connection to stabbing and shooting incident

Two people are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder charges, in connection to a stabbing and shooting that took place last month.
Nyesha Renee Brownlee, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree assault after authorities responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Lee Road 812 where multiple vehicles were shot into and where a female was stabbed on Nov. 26, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
“Upon arrival, it was determined that the female victim had been stabbed in the back,” a release from the office reads. “She was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury.”
Dequavius Travon Collins, 25, of Auburn, was also arrested by county authorities along with federal marshals in connection to the incident and charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling on Tuesday, according to authorities.
“It was also discovered at the scene that a male individual opened fire with an assault rifle, striking the residence along with multiple vehicles,” the release reads. “Lee County Investigators arrived on the scene and were able to determine that the male individual was shooting at three male victims who fled during the volley of gunfire.”
Brownlee was taken to the Lee County Jail in connection to the stabbing and has since been released on a $25,000 bond, authorities said. Collins was taken into custody Tuesday and is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $285,000 bond, according to authorities.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact them at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).
