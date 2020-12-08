Two arrested, charged in connection to stabbing and shooting incident

Two people are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder charges, in connection to a stabbing and shooting that took place last month.

Nyesha Renee Brownlee, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree assault after authorities responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Lee Road 812 where multiple vehicles were shot into and where a female was stabbed on Nov. 26, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that the female victim had been stabbed in the back,” a release from the office reads. “She was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury.”

Dequavius Travon Collins, 25, of Auburn, was also arrested by county authorities along with federal marshals in connection to the incident and charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling on Tuesday, according to authorities.