Two arrests made in connection to Phenix City murders

Two men are facing capital murder charges for separate homicides in Phenix City that left two people dead, according to police.

Jarvis Marcel Campbell, 37, was arrested and charged with the murder of Johnathon Larson, 34, who died from a gunshot wound that took place in the 2000 block of 45th Street on Jan. 3, police said. Larson’s is the first homicide of 2021 in Phenix City.

Campbell was transported to the Russell County Jail pending a preliminary hearing, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Derek Thomas, 34, was arrested and charged with the murder of Jennifer Lee Chambers, 27, who was found dead in her car from an apparent gunshot wound in November 2017, according to police.

After a warrant for the arrest of Thomas was obtained by Phenix City police Dec. 23, 2020, Thomas was located in Tennessee and extradited back to Phenix City, police said.

The Phenix City Police Department is asking anyone who might be able to provide information to assist their investigations to call them at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837 or 2819.

