Two Auburn residents arrested, charged with first-degree robbery
Auburn police have made two arrests in connection to a Dec. 5 robbery that occurred in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive, police said.

Antionetta Denis Cannon, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery on Dec. 7, while the Auburn Police Division with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was able to locate and arrest Tony Lamar Smith, 31, on Wednesday, police said.

Both Auburn residents are currently in the Lee County Jail on $100,000 bonds each, police said.

Tony Smith

 Auburn Police Division
Antionetta Cannon

 Auburn Police Division
