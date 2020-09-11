Two charged with kidnapping in connection to disappearance of Auburn teen

Two Auburn men are facing first-degree kidnapping charges in connection to the disappearance of 18-year-old Thomas A. Green.

Taharra Jaquay Brunson, 41, and Marcus Okeef Wigley, 35, were arrested Thursday on felony warrants charging them both with one count of first-degree kidnapping, Auburn police said Friday.

The charges stem from the investigation into the disappearance of Green, an Auburn 18-year-old, which occurred early Saturday morning.

Further investigation by police has determined that Brunson and Wigley were involved in taking Green against his will, police said.

Brunson and Wigley were taken into custody with assistance of members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. They were both taken to the Lee County Jail where bond was set at $50,000.

The investigation into Green’s disappearance is ongoing and police say additional charges and arrests are anticipated.

Police released surveillance video of Green on Thursday morning showing him attempting to enter a convenience store located in the 800 bock of Martin Luther King Drive, then departing after realizing the business was closed.