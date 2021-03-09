Two dead following Monday shooting in Valley

Two people are dead following a shooting Monday night in Valley.

Valley police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of River Road and Gaylor Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found two deceased males, both of which appeared to have been shot, when they arrived, Valley police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police identified the victims as Marcus Cortez Floyd, 43, of Valley, and Marcellous Antonio Floyd, 45, of Eufaula.

Responding officers detained three males that ran from the area when police arrived. The scene was then turned over to Valley investigators. Four weapons and several shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

The case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone who has information concerning the incident to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP or 833-AL1-STOP or submit your tip at www.215stop.com or text by using the “P3 Tips” app.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.