Two dead in Phenix City shooting

Phenix City police are investigating a Thursday shooting that left two dead.

Police responded to the 900 block of Sandfort Road in Phenix City on Thursday in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered two men deceased at the location when they arrived, Phenix City police said.

One person of interest was detained for questioning, police added.

The names of the deceased will not be released until the notification of the next of kin. The name of the person of interest is not being released at this time, said police.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.