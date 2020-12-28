Two injured in early morning shooting at Lee County bar; sheriff’s office to implement “enforcement actions”

Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds they sustained Saturday during a bar shooting in Lee County, Sheriff Jay Jones said.

“There were two victims, adult males, that received gunshot wounds,” Jones said. “One had received a serious gunshot wound to the chest. … The second victim was shot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder area.”

A 911 call reporting the shooting was received by authorities at about 4:50 a.m. eastern time at The Del Ranch Bar and Grill near Smiths Station, an area that operates in eastern time despite being in Alabama. The two men were transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus with one in serious condition, Jones said.

The shooting occurred inside the bar as a result of an altercation, and authorities are looking into a possible suspect in connection to the shooting as the investigation remains ongoing, Jones said.

The sheriff said this wasn’t the first time authorities have been called out to The Del Ranch Bar as a result of reports of violent incidents.