 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two injured in Phenix City shooting, conditions unknown
0 comments
breaking

Two injured in Phenix City shooting, conditions unknown

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A man and woman are injured after sustaining gunshot wounds from a shooting in Phenix City on Friday, police said.

After police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South, the two victims were transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said.

The conditions of the man and woman are unknown at this time, though the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Phenix City Police Department is asking anyone with relevant information to contact them at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2813.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert