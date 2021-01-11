Two injured in Phenix City shooting, conditions unknown

A man and woman are injured after sustaining gunshot wounds from a shooting in Phenix City on Friday, police said.

After police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South, the two victims were transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said.

The conditions of the man and woman are unknown at this time, though the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Phenix City Police Department is asking anyone with relevant information to contact them at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2813.

