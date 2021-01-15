Two juveniles charged with breaking and entering after car and foot chase

Two juveniles are facing breaking and entering charges after being arrested by officers with the Auburn Police Division Thursday, police said.

The juveniles, a 16-year-old from Dalton, Ga., and a 17-year-old from Phenix City, were arrested after police responded to a call reporting an auto burglary and the suspects were seen engaged in suspicious activity consistent with making entry into unoccupied vehicles in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road, police said.

Officers were able to locate a vehicle with the suspects inside, and after the vehicle fled and crashed near the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive, police were able to apprehend the suspects following a foot pursuit, police said.

Both of the teens are charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property second degree, theft of property fourth degree and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. The 17-year-old was also charged with unlawfully carrying a pistol, police said.

The 16-year-old was transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center and held due to unrelated charges from another jurisdiction, while the 17-year-old was released to a parent. Additional charges are possible as this case remains under investigation, police said.

The Auburn Police Division is asking anyone who sees suspicious activity in an emergency to call 334-501-3100 or 911 or 334-246-1391 to report information anonymously.

