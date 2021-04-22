Two local Lee County law enforcement leaders respond to Chauvin verdict

After former Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in connection to the death of George Floyd earlier this week, local law enforcement officials weighed in on the decision as well as what this means for their departments.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said he felt the jury reached a sound verdict based on the facts presented during the trial and that his department was dedicated to be forward-thinking in its approach to law enforcement.

“Law enforcement agencies have to always be forward thinking to stay ahead of the curve,” Healey said. “You have to constantly be reviewing your policies and procedures, as well as your training, to make sure you are first and foremost doing things properly according to the law.”

“You have to make sure you are doing what is right. Hold your officers accountable to ever-evolving, higher standards. Do not be satisfied with the status quo, focus on being a leader in the profession by setting the best practice standards before something happens.”

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that, ultimately, Chauvin was an individual being held accountable for actions that resulted in the loss of human life, and he respected the judicial process that led to Chauvin’s conviction.