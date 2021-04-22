Two local Lee County law enforcement leaders respond to Chauvin verdict

After former Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in connection to the death of George Floyd earlier this week, local law enforcement officials weighed in on the decision as well as what this means for their departments.
Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said he felt the jury reached a sound verdict based on the facts presented during the trial and that his department was dedicated to be forward-thinking in its approach to law enforcement.
“Law enforcement agencies have to always be forward thinking to stay ahead of the curve,” Healey said. “You have to constantly be reviewing your policies and procedures, as well as your training, to make sure you are first and foremost doing things properly according to the law.”
“You have to make sure you are doing what is right. Hold your officers accountable to ever-evolving, higher standards. Do not be satisfied with the status quo, focus on being a leader in the profession by setting the best practice standards before something happens.”
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that, ultimately, Chauvin was an individual being held accountable for actions that resulted in the loss of human life, and he respected the judicial process that led to Chauvin’s conviction.
“Our system of justice requires due process and the application of the rule of law, and that process resulted in a jury deciding that a crime was committed and the accused was responsible,” Jones said. “When all is said and done, I respect that decision because it was the result of that process, and so should we all.”
For those in the nation as well as local communities who felt their faith in law enforcement was shaken as the result of the murder of George Floyd, Jones said he would tell them that his office would continue to serve the will of the people.
“We are accountable to the public we serve, and without their will, we would be unable to do so,” Jones said. “With that in mind, we have policies and procedures set by us to ensure that any use of force is applied in a reasonable manner as supported by the facts that are unique to each event, and we hold our officers accountable to adhere to those procedures.”
Healey said while his department had a great relationship with the community it serves, there was always room for improvement in furthering the trust between them.
“We are focused more than ever on putting in the work now to continue to build trust with the community, to improve our standards and our performance, and work with the public to make Opelika the best community it can be,” Healey said.
The Auburn Police Department was contacted by the Opelika-Auburn News and asked for a reaction but did not offer a response.