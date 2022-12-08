Two men arrested in Auburn after police discover “explosive device”

A heavy police presence was established along Jones Street and Martin Luther King Drive in Auburn Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as police recovered what they called a “destructive device.”

Around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, the Auburn Police Department put out a press release outlining the basic events leading to the arrest of two men in connection to the case.

According to the press release, Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, 30, of Auburn and Johnny Phillips, Jr., 74, of Notasulga, were arrested in connection to felony warrants charging each with possession of a destructive device. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.

Auburn police, with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department made the arrests.

APD said it first responded to a call to a business located in the 2400 block of West Tech Lane on Dec. 7. That call ultimately led to the events on Jones Street Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

“A complainant directed officers to evidence that shots had been fired in the area sometime during the evening hours of Dec. 6 and early morning hours of Dec. 7. No injuries or property damage were reported,” the press release said.

Quintevis Jaquez Phillips was then developed as a suspect in those events. Police say they made contact with Philips and recovered a firearm and an explosive device which were both in his possession.

“The explosive was safely destroyed after being examined and verified to be an illegal destructive device,” the press release said.

Quintevis Phillips was then arrested in connection to charges associated with possession of the explosive device and firearm.

As part of its follow up investigation, the APD executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Jones Street.

According to the police, multiple items were located that were consistent with the destructive device previously recovered.

"Johnny Phillips Jr. was identified as the primary occupant of the residence, and he was also arrested in connection with the evidence located on Jones Street,” the press release said.

Both men were taken to the Lee County Jail. Quintevis Phillips is being held on a $103,000 bond and Johnny Phillips Jr. is being held on a $100,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation, with the possibility of additional charges.