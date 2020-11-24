Two men arrested in connection to Gay Street shooting

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with a Friday night shooting on North Gay Street.

Jamon Quentez Gary, 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and is being held in Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond, police said.

An additional felony warrant for first-degree robbery was also obtained on Malik Chatman, 19, in connection with the shooting. Chatman is currently held in the Muscogee County Jail pending extradition for unrelated warrants, held by another agency, for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle or dwelling and a grand jury indictment for first-degree burglary, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of North Gay Street early Friday evening. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound and several cars that appeared to have been struck with bullets at the scene.

“We received a call around 6 p.m. of shots fired in the 500 block of North Gay Street. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted an individual who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound,” Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart said. “That individual was transported to Piedmont Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Stewart said at least six shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, along with at least one weapon.

