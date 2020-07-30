Two men indicted by grand jury in separate Auburn sexual assault, rape investigations

An Auburn man is facing rape charges and a Pleasant Grove man is facing sexual abuse charges in connection to two separate incidents in Auburn.

Bradlee Mark Head, 23, was arrested Wednesday on a felony grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree rape, Auburn police said Thursday.

Toney Terrell Robinson, 23, was arrested Tuesday on a felony grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree sexual abuse, police added.

Head’s charge stems from an investigation that began in 2019 when a victim reported a sexual assault in the 100 block of Thomas Street by a known acquaintance, police said.

Investigation findings were submitted to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office where they were presented to a grand jury. Head was then indicted by the grand jury, said police.

Head was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $100,000 bond.

Robinson’s charge also stems from an investigation that began in 2019. The complainant reported to police a sexual assault by a known acquaintance, Robinson, police said.