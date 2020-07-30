You are the owner of this article.
Two men indicted by grand jury in separate Auburn sexual assault, rape investigations
Two men indicted by grand jury in separate Auburn sexual assault, rape investigations

mugs.jpg

Toney Terrell Robinson, 23, of Pleasant Grove, (left) and Bradlee Mark Head, 23, of Auburn, (right) were both arrested on separate grand jury indictments this week. 

 Auburn Police Division

An Auburn man is facing rape charges and a Pleasant Grove man is facing sexual abuse charges in connection to two separate incidents in Auburn.

Bradlee Mark Head, 23, was arrested Wednesday on a felony grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree rape, Auburn police said Thursday.

Toney Terrell Robinson, 23, was arrested Tuesday on a felony grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree sexual abuse, police added.

Head’s charge stems from an investigation that began in 2019 when a victim reported a sexual assault in the 100 block of Thomas Street by a known acquaintance, police said.

Investigation findings were submitted to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office where they were presented to a grand jury. Head was then indicted by the grand jury, said police.

Head was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $100,000 bond.

Robinson’s charge also stems from an investigation that began in 2019. The complainant reported to police a sexual assault by a known acquaintance, Robinson, police said.

The investigation findings in Robinson’s case were also submitted to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office where they were presented to a grand jury. Robinson was then indicted by the grand jury, said police.

Robinson was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $25,000 bond.

Head.jpg

Bradlee Mark Head, 23, of Auburn.

 Auburn Police Division
Robinson.jpg

Toney Terrell Robinson, 23, of Pleasant Grove.

 Auburn Police Division
