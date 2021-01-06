Two Opelika teens arrested, charged with auto burglary and theft

Two Opelika teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after Auburn police arrested and charged them with vehicle burglary and theft on Tuesday, police said.

Police arrested the 15- and 16-year-old juveniles after responding to a call of a vehicle burglary in progress in the 700 block of Wild Ginger Lane in Auburn and took them into custody after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

Officers were able to recover a handgun and a vehicle that had recently been reported stolen at the scene of the arrest, police said.

After a subsequent investigation, police identified the two teens as suspects in the theft of another car that occurred in the 1700 block of Opelika Road during Dec. 15-16, 2020, as well as the multiple breaking and entering of cars that occurred in that same time frame, police said. Police also said the teens are suspects in other investigations by the Opelika Police Department.

The two teens were charged with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of theft of property fourth degree, theft of property first degree for the stolen vehicle and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, police said.

They are being held in the Lee County Youth Development Center where they will remain until a detention hearing. Police with the Auburn Police Division said they expect more charges to be added as the investigation goes on.

