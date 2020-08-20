Two Opelika teens facing attempted murder charges

Two Opelika teens are facing attempted murder charges in connection to gunfire striking homes in Opelika Mobile Home Park and the shooting of another juvenile.

Donaquavious Mondrell Moreland, 17, and O'Narrion Lanar Tolbert, 18, were both arrested Wednesday and each were charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with Opelika police officers, responded to Opelika Mobile Home Park on Carol Avenue at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 in reference to gunfire that possible struck multiple homes in the area, police said.

Also on Aug. 13, a male juvenile that had been shot multiple times arrived at East Alabama Medical Center by private vehicle to be treated for his injuries. Investigators determined that the gunshot victim was associated with the the gunfire at Opeika Mobile Home Park, said police.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was in a vehicle with two juvenile females when several shots were fired into the vehicle by different calibers of firearms, police added.

Moreland and Tolbert were then developed as suspects, arrested and charged.