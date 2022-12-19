 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two suspects from Montgomery arrested under charges associated with narcotics and identity theft

  Updated
  • 0

The Auburn Police Department arrested two suspects under charges of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of marijuana second-degree.

On Wednesday, police arrested the two suspects from Montgomery, Quintella Quinshay Wigfall, 26, and Kerry Oshay Hawthorne, 24.

Police said the arrest stems from a traffic stop conducted by Auburn police on a vehicle occupied by Wigfall and Hawthorne in the 100 block of North College Street on Wednesday.

During the stop, police said they recovered illegal narcotics and multiple items associated with identify theft. All of the items containing identifying information were associated with victims outside of the Auburn area, the police report said.

After further investigation, Wigfall and Hawthorne were both arrested on charges associated with narcotics and identity theft. They were both transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $31,000 bond.

