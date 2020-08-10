Two suspects in custody with third loose after shots fired at Opelika police car

Two suspects are in custody and another remains on the run after individuals inside a car shot into an unmarked Opelika police vehicle with a detective inside on Monday afternoon.

Opelika police detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation in the 100 block of Chester Avenue near Clifford Street. One on the detectives was inside a residence talking with a resident while another detective was outside in an unmarked police car, police said.

While the detective was in the vehicle, a four-door car rode by the detective and began shooting into the police car, police said.

The detective was able to escape from the car and was not injured.

The suspect vehicle was then stopped and two black male suspects exited the car and ran away from the vehicle on foot. One of the suspects was apprehended by police after a foot chase, police said.

The driver of the car, a black female, was also apprehended. The third suspect is still on the loose, said police.

The identities of the two suspects that were apprehended will not be released until formal charges are filed and they are arrested, police said.