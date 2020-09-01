Two Tallapoosa County traffic stops lead to arrests, drug charges

Two Tallapoosa men are facing a litany of drug charges after authorities conducted two separate traffic stops on Thursday and Monday.

Christopher Whiddon, 58, of Jackson Gap, was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department announced in a Tuesday news release.

Virgil Gilson, 35, of Dadeville, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force conducted an investigation after authorities found a large amount of drugs during a routine traffic stop on Thursday.

Investigators recovered about 70 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 140 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of THC edibles and prescription medication during the stop. Investigators also seized a 2009 Ford F-150 and two firearms, authorities said.

Whiddon was arrested and charged in connection to the stop.