Two Tallapoosa County traffic stops lead to arrests, drug charges

Two Tallapoosa men are facing a litany of drug charges after authorities conducted two separate traffic stops on Thursday and Monday.
Christopher Whiddon, 58, of Jackson Gap, was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department announced in a Tuesday news release.
Virgil Gilson, 35, of Dadeville, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force conducted an investigation after authorities found a large amount of drugs during a routine traffic stop on Thursday.
Investigators recovered about 70 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 140 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of THC edibles and prescription medication during the stop. Investigators also seized a 2009 Ford F-150 and two firearms, authorities said.
Whiddon was arrested and charged in connection to the stop.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force conducted a stop on a vehicle in the Holiday Shores area of Dadeville on Monday. The suspect driving the vehicle was a person of interest, in which the sheriff’s department tip line received more than eight complaints of narcotic activity since December 2019, authorities said.
Investigators recovered about 5 grams of marijuana, baggies and a Taurus .40 caliber handgun. Gilson was arrested and charged in connection to the stop, authorities said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.