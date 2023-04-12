The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection to multiple burglaries that were reported between March 27 and March 31 in Valley.

These burglaries occurred at a residence located in the 700 block of Lee Road 340 in the Valley community of Lee County. Deputies said miscellaneous property valued at over $20,000 was reported missing from the residence.

During the investigation, the LCSO identified two suspects: William Fletcher Ogles, 36, of Valley, and Timothy David Fleshman, 33, of Valley.

Ogles was arrested and charged with one count of possession of burglar tools, four counts of burglary third degree, one count of criminal mischief first degree and one count of attempting to elude a police officer. He has since been released on a $26,000 bond.

Fleshman was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary third degree and one count of theft of property first degree. He has since been released on a $14,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).