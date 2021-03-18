 Skip to main content
Update: All lanes of I-85 open after tractor-trailer crash near Opelika
Update: All lanes of I-85 open after tractor-trailer crash near Opelika

Police lights

Updated: Thursday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.

All lanes of Interstate 85 south near mile maker 59 are open. 

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 south near Opelika can expect some delays due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The Opelika Police Department said I-85 South near mile marker 59 is shut down due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday. Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

