Update: All lanes of I-85 open after tractor-trailer crash near Opelika

Updated: Thursday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.
All lanes of Interstate 85 south near mile maker 59 are open.
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 south near Opelika can expect some delays due to a tractor-trailer crash.
The Opelika Police Department said I-85 South near mile marker 59 is shut down due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday. Police ask motorists to avoid the area.
Sara Palczewski1
