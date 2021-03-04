 Skip to main content
Update: Auburn man facing assault charge after Old Wright’s Mill Road shooting
Update: Auburn man facing assault charge after Old Wright's Mill Road shooting

An Auburn man is facing a first-degree assault charge after a man was shot and seriously injured on Old Wright’s Mill Road early Thursday morning, police with the Auburn Police Division said.

Brandon Richard Morgan, 31, of Auburn, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree assault after police arrived in the 1800 block of Old Wright’s Mill Road and found a 39-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center with serious injuries, and after an investigation, Morgan was identified as a suspect and a felony warrant was obtained for his arrest, police said.

Police said Morgan and the victim were acquaintances, and the incident was not a random occurrence.

Morgan was transported to the Lee county Detention Facility where he will continue to be held due to a probation revocation, police said.

The case remains under investigation, and the Auburn Police Division is asking anyone with information related to the incident to call the detectives section at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line at 334-246-1391.

