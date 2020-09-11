UPDATE: Body found Thursday ID'd as missing Auburn teen; third kidnap suspect charged

Police ask if anyone has any information concerning the case to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.

Two Auburn men are facing first-degree kidnapping charges in connection to the disappearance of 18-year-old Thomas A. Green.

Taharra Jaquay Brunson, 41, and Marcus Okeef Wigley, 35, were arrested Thursday on felony warrants charging them both with one count of first-degree kidnapping, Auburn police said Friday.

The charges stem from the investigation into the disappearance of Green, an Auburn 18-year-old, which occurred early Saturday morning.

Further investigation by police has determined that Brunson and Wigley were involved in taking Green against his will, police said.

Brunson and Wigley were taken into custody with assistance of members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. They were both taken to the Lee County Jail where bond was set at $50,000.

The investigation into Green’s disappearance is ongoing and police say additional charges and arrests are anticipated.