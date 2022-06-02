Update: Burning cars on vehicle transport likely caused traffic jam on I-85 southbound

Traffic on Interstate 85 southbound to Montgomery between Exit 66 and Exit 70 was stalled for nearly two hours because of a fire involving cars on a vehicle transport.

It happened after 1 p.m. around Mile Marker 68, between Exit 66 in Opelika at Andrews Road and Exit 70 in Cusseta at Chambers County Road 388.

According to a motorist, Jae Wook Chung, traffic has been stalled for about an hour starting near Exit 69.

He said he saw fire trucks from Opelika and Lanett fire departments.

Around 2:30, he said that the fire was gone, but the traffic continued to stall and stretched all the way into Chambers County. Around Exit 70, Lee County sheriff's deputies had blocked the entrance to the on-ramp and were allowing motorists to turn around and drive up the on-ramp to Chambers County Road 388 so they could take a detour and avoid the interstate.

Fifteen minutes later, traffic was moving slowly, and motorists who had been stalled noticed the source of the problem, the vehicle carrier containing burned-out automobiles.

The transport consisted of a cab with racks that held three vehicles, including a Ford F-150 pickup, a sedan and a mini-van, and a trailer that contained six cars.

The driver separated the trailer from the cab, so that only the six cars on the trailer burned, each beyond recognition.