Update: Law enforcement locate missing Russell County woman

Updated Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6:40 p.m.

Joyce Crosby, 85, of Russell County has been located, authorities said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Russell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Russell County woman.

Joyce Crosby, 85, was last known in be in Birmingham on Thursday at about 7 a.m. driving a gold 2003 Mercury Marquis bearing Alabama tag number TPL380, ALEA said.

Law enforcement described Crosby as a white female and say she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Crosby to contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 664-9852 or call 911.