Update: Man dead from Opelika train accident identified

Updated Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1:15 p.m.

The Lee County Coroner's Office identified the man who was struck and killed by a train in Opelika Friday as Jerome Beaty, 63, of Chambers County.

Beaty was killed instantly after being struck by the train behind a business located at 1900 Marvyn Parkway at about 1:48 p.m. Friday, the coroner’s office said.

Beaty was pronounced dead at the scene, and though it is unclear why Beaty was on the tracks, no foul play is suspected, the coroner’s office said.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika police Department and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

An Opelika man died after being struck by a train on McCoy Street Friday.

First responders found the 64-year-old victim in the 1700 block of McCoy Street and pronounced him dead at the scene, Opelika police said.

The case remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with more information on the incident to contact them at (334) 705-5200 or contact the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

