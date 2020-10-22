UPDATE: Man facing capital murder charges in connection to assault at The Oaks off Richland Road in Auburn

Auburn police responded to an assault reported at a home in The Oaks subdivision off of Richland Road in Auburn Thursday night, and two victims are in serious condition, Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart said.

“At about 7:15 p.m. we responded to an assault in the 700 block of Monroe Drive. We arrived here and found two people injured,” Stewart said. “One was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, the other was transported to Piedmont Regional. Right now they’re in serious or critical condition. We have one person in custody.”

According to a statement from the APD released late Thursday night, the assault was not random, and the suspect and victims knew each other.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the assault was not a random act. The victims and the suspect were known to one another," the APD statement reads. "The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division and anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the Tip Line at 334-246-1391."

According to Stewart, one of the victims had to be airlifted to Piedmont Regional Hospital in order to receive treatment, and an edged weapon was possibly used in the assault, though police do not want to make assumptions until an investigation is complete.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

