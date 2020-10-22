UPDATE: Man facing capital murder charges in connection to assault at The Oaks off Richland Road in Auburn

UPDATED: Friday, Oct. 23, at 9:45 a.m.
A man is facing two capital murder charges and an attempted murder charge in connection to an assault that was reported Thursday night at The Oaks neighborhood off Richland Road in Auburn.
Zhuobin Wang, 21, was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder in connection to the assault that turned fatal, Auburn police said. He is being held at the Lee County Jail, according to jail records.
Auburn Police Division Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart said one of the victims died last night at East Alabama Medical Center, while the other is still being treated in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Stewart did not comment on the motive of the slayings but said the assault was not random.
“[Wang and the victims] were acquaintances," he said. "It wasn’t a random act. They were familiar with each other. He wasn’t a stranger.”
Wang is charged with murder during a burglary or attempted burglary in the first or second degree as well as murder of a parent or legal guardian in the presence of their child under the age of 14 years, according to the capital murder charges.
