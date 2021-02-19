UPDATE: One dead, one in critical condition following Friday Opelika shooting

Updated at 12:55 p.m. Friday

A man is dead and another is in critical condition following the Third Street shooting in Opelika on Friday.

A 35-year-old male victim was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center following the shooting where he was pronounced deceased, Opelika police said.

The second victim, a 33-year-old man, was air lifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital where he remains in critical condition, said police.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and the Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with more information into the incident to contact them at (334) 705-5200.

Police said there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the community, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

