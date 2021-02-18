UPDATE: Opelika man charged with arson, attempted murder in connection to fire at Pinehurst Apartments

“I always keep my keys by my side and even in the summertime I keep a coat hanging right there just in case,” she said.

“No one got hurt, that’s a good thing,” Parker added.

Opelika Police and Fire departments responded to the 1500 block of Pinehurst Drive at about 4:52 a.m. Thursday in reference to a structure fire. Smoke and flames were visible from the second floor of the two-story complex. Damage to the roof, windows and flooring were visible from the street.

Responders located one of the buildings engulfed in flames when they arrived. Bob Parsons, fire inspector for Opelika, said the fire was contained to one building with eight occupied apartments.

All occupants are accounted for and five individuals were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. An ambulance was dispatched after the fact for one of the five individuals, Parsons said.

As of 10 a.m., the Opelika Fire Department was finding a "few hot spots" on the second-story of the building.

“We can’t physically walk into the second-story area because the flooring is compromised,” Parsons said. “So, the ladder was deployed for the harder-to-get-to spots.”