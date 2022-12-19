Update: Opelika police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting; officers placed on leave

The Opelika Police Department has released more information regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday in which a man armed with a knife died. Police identified this man as Alan Perez, 51.

On Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m., Opelika Police said dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a residence in the 100 Block of 19th Place. During the call there was an open line, which appeared to involve a domestic dispute. The female caller requested assistance before the line was disconnected, according to the police report.

Two responding officers arrived on the scene within minutes and were able to make contact with the female caller who invited them inside the residence, police said.

Once inside, there appeared to have been an ongoing domestic dispute between the female caller and her boyfriend, Perez, who was armed with a large kitchen knife, according to the police report.

Police said Perez ignored verbal commands from officers to drop the knife and continued advancing towards the female and the officers. Then one of the officers discharged his weapon striking Perez, the report said.

Medical aid was immediately requested and additional responding officers rendered emergency aid while waiting for EMS to arrive. Officers were able to get the female caller and her adult son out of the residence safely.

Perez was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Bureau of Investigations will be conducting the investigation in accordance with department protocol. All evidence and videos have been turned over to SBI for their investigation, police say, and once they’ve completed their investigation, the results will be turned over to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office who will present the findings to a Lee County Grand Jury.

The police report said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.