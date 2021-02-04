Update: Shooting at South College gas station leaves one wounded, two charged

Updated: Thursday, Feb. 4, at 11:15 p.m.

Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting left an Opelika man injured and two vehicles damaged at Murphy’s U.S.A. gas station on South College Street in Auburn Thursday evening, police said.

Christopher Harris, 22, of Tuskegee, and Justin Upshaw, 23, of Auburn, were arrested and charged with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Both are being held at the Lee County Jail with a bail amount under review, Auburn police said.

Harris is also charged with attempting to elude police.

The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South College Street. Responding officers with the Auburn Police Division located a 24-year-old male from Opelika with apparent gunshot injuries when they arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of his multiple gunshot injuries and is currently in stable condition.

A subsequent investigation determined the two suspects fired multiple shots from a car that struck the victim from inside another vehicle and also damaged two other cars. Police were able to apprehend the suspects after they fled south on Interstate-85, said police.