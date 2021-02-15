UPDATE: Teen facing capital murder charges after four-year old boy dies following Tuskegee shooting

Updated: Monday, Feb. 15, at 12:09 p.m.
A teenager is facing capital murder charges after a Saturday shooting in Tuskegee ultimately killed a 4-year-old boy, police said.
Joshua Washington, 18, of Tuskegee, was arrested Sunday night and charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building or dwelling, but after the boy died Monday morning from his injuries, Washington is now facing capital murder charges, Tuskegee Police Chief Loyd Jenkins said
Washington was taken to the Macon County Jail.
Tuskegee police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive on Saturday. Responding officers located a child suffering from a single gunshot wound. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment, police said.
After the boy was in critical condition over the weekend while he received treatment at Children’s Hospital’s intensive care unit, he succumbed to his wounds and died at about 10:45 a.m. Monday morning, Jenkins said.
Jenkins said his department expects more arrests to be made in connection to the shooting and death of the boy.
The investigation is still ongoing, and the Tuskegee Police Department is asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact their investigation division at 334-727-0200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).
A teenager is facing attempted murder charges after a Saturday shooting in Tuskegee that left a 4-year-old boy in critical condition.
Joshua Washington, 18, of Tuskegee was arrested Sunday night and charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building or dwelling, the Tuskegee Police Department said.
Washington was taken to the Macon County Jail.
Tuskegee police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive on Saturday. Responding officers located a child suffering from a single gunshot wound. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment, police said.
As of Monday, police said the child is still in critical condition and receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital’s intensive care unit, and more arrests could be made in connection to the shooting.
“First, I want to ask that you keep the 4-year-old victim and his family in your prayers. As of right now the child is still listed in critical condition,” Chief Loyd Jenkins said in a news release. “I want to thank all the Tuskegee Police officers and detectives that worked rigorously to locate everyone involved in this tragic incident, but our job is not done yet. We are going to continue to locate all the violent offenders involved and bring them to justice.”