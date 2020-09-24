Update: Teen suspected of armed sexual assault, other crimes in custody

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opelika police say an 18-year-old who is a suspect in an armed robbery case and two sexual assault cases, one of which involved a victim being assaulted at gunpoint, is in custody.

X’Zavier Larico Martez Maddox was arrested by Opelika police Thursday night on multiple warrants related to a Thursday morning sexual assault, a March sexual assault and a February armed robbery, police said.

Thursday, Opelika police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Crawford Road at about 3 a.m. in reference to a sexual assault complaint. The victim told police that at about 1 a.m. an unknown black male entered her home and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. The suspect fled the scene after the assault, police said.

The victim provided police with information which led them to positively identifying Maddox as the suspect, police said.

Police were also able to link Maddox to a sexual assault that occurred in the same neighborhood on March 31 and an armed robbery of a 13-year-old in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle on Feb. 1, police said.