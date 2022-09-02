Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam

An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree.

Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.

Oliver was developed as a suspect in the case along with Darius Jermaine Briscoe, 33, and Taliyah Breshae Oliver, 22, both of Auburn, who were arrested on Aug. 27.

No information has been given on Oliver’s bond.

Police had said in a previous press release that Briscoe and Taliyah Breshae Oliver were making phone calls to businesses and falsely representing themselves as law enforcement.

“Under the guise of conducting an investigation, employees were directed to turn over cash to the offenders who victims believed were law enforcement officers,” the release said.

Briscoe and Oliver were developed as suspects after multiple instances of this scam, according to the release, which added that “targeted businesses incurred a significant financial loss.”

They were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with related information can contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140, or at the tip line at 334-246-1391.