 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Three injured in serious car crash near Opelika Sportsplex
0 comments
breaking

Update: Three injured in serious car crash near Opelika Sportsplex

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Three people were injured in a serious car crash near the Opelika Sportsplex Monday.

The Opelika police and fire responded to a multiple vehicle crash at West Point Parkway and Sportsplex Parkway at about 9:55 a.m., Opelika police said.

Two individuals injured from the crash were flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment and another was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center, police said. Their conditions are unknown, Opelika Capt. Tony Amerson said.

Officers with the Opelika Police Department's Traffic Homicide Investigation team are investigating the scene of the accident, but a death from the crash has yet to be confirmed, Amerson added.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with more information on the crash to contact them at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci: 'Good news' from AstraZeneca vaccine study

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert